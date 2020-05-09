Constable posted at Mandir Marg police station tests positive for COVID-19

Constable posted at Mandir Marg police station tests positive for COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 00:21 IST
A constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said. The police station barracks, where the constable stayed, was sealed. He has been put in isolation and 11 more police personnel have been quarantined at separate places, they said.
On Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava approved creation and monitoring of a WhatsApp group of all Delhi Police personnel who have been tested positive for COVID-19. "A DCP-rank officer has been asked to supervise the functioning of staff monitoring the 'Let's Fight Covid-DP' WhatsApp group which coordinates the grievances of COVID-19 positive officials who are either hospitalized or are in isolation. "This has been necessitated because of the increasing number of COVID-19 positive police personnel and the need to deploy some more staff to attend helpline number as well as monitoring the WhatsApp Group in order to enable grievance redressal of the COVID positive personnel," a Delhi Police order reads. Three Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector, tested positive for the respiratory infection on Thursday.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- SN Shrivastava
- Mandir Marg
- Delhi Police
ALSO READ
Summer-like conditions can curb COVID-19 transmission: US official
US House approves interim $484 bn COVID-19 relief bill
Chennai artist modifies auto-rickshaw on theme of COVID-19
COVID-19: Delhi Police constitutes 6 committees to assess, bring improvements in preventive measures
Maha: Man beaten on suspicion of being COVID-19 patient, dies