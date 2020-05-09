Naidu writes to PM, requests scientific probe into Vizag gas leak incident

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting a scientific probe into Vizag gas leak incident. Naidu has asked for the constitution of a Scientific Experts' Committee to enquire into the gas leakage and the circumstances that led to the release of toxic vapours/gases.

"The company claims that the gas leaked out was Styrene, however, there were conflicting reports of other toxic gases being present there, it needs to be investigated to understand the enduring health impacts," read his letter. He has requested that close monitoring of the ambient air quality in and around Visakhapatnam city must also be done.

"Roping in National and International health-experts for health assessment and accordingly taking immediate and long-term health measures. This assessment would be helpful in giving compensation," it reads further. On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh which claimed 11 lives.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to LG Polymers, Union Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and others regarding the incident. The NGT has also directed LG Polymers, India, at whose plant the gas leakage occurred, to forthwith deposit an initial amount of Rs 50 crore taking note of damages caused due to the incident.

Meanwhile, the state government has sanctioned Rs 30 crore as ex-gratia and financial assistance for the victims of the Vizag gas leak incident. It has also said that Rs 1 crore will be paid to the kin of the deceased victims. (ANI)