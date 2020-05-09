57 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, total cases rise to 3,636

57 new coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, total cases rise to 3,636PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 11:43 IST
Fifty-seven new coronavirus cases were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday morning, taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,636 officials said. Maximum of the new cases 20 were reported from Udaipur and 15 in Jaipur, a government official said.
Eleven cases were from Ajmer, three from Pali, two from Rajsamand and Churu, and one each in Kota, Barmer, Jalore, and Dausa, the official said. Rajasthan has reported 103 deaths due to COVID-19 so far and the maximum cases (1,160) and deaths (54) are from Jaipur.
