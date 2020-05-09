Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep proposed amendments to Electricity Act in abeyance, CM tells PM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 14:17 IST
Keep proposed amendments to Electricity Act in abeyance, CM tells PM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act on hold till these were thoroughly discussed with state governments after the Coronavirus pandemic subsides. Recalling his earlier objections to the amendments, the Chief Minister said the proposed amendment bill sought to take away the power of the state government in deciding the constitution of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which is against the federal principles of the Constitution.

In a letter to Modi, a copy of which was made available to the media, Palaniswami said the proposed amendments for which the Ministry of Power has invited comments from state governments, require detailed consultations with them and otherstakeholders. "You are aware that all states are currently pre-occupied with fighting the Coronavirus pandemic and will, therefore, require some time to give their detailed response to the proposed amendments.

At the same time any hasty amendments to the Electricity Act may create hardship to the State power utilities, which are going through a severe financial crisis because of the present pandemic. As some of the provisions of the draftamendment bill are also likely to put the public to hardship, particularly during this crisis period, I am of the view that this may not be an appropriate time to bring in such sweeping amendments to theElectricity Act," he said in the letter.

Hence, under the present circumstances, the PM should prevail upon the Power Ministry to put the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act 'in abeyance' till these are thoroughly discussed with the state governments after the pandemic subside. Recalling his letter dated November 12, 2018, the CM said he had pointed out that the proposedElectricity Amendment Bill will take away certain powers of the state government and at the same time seeks to bring significant changes in the existing Electricity Act.

The changes include separating carriage and content in the distribution sector, which would make the power utilities in the public sector totally unviable. The proposed new draft bill seeks to privatise not just the supply of power to the end consumer through franchisees but to also privatise the entire distribution network, which would be highlydetrimental to the state utilities and against public interest, Palaniswami said.

Further, despite the State's strong reservations, the new draft Bill continues to have provisions for the Direct Benefit Transfer of subsidyto consumers, particularly in the agricultural and domestic sector, he added. Implementing DBT in the electricity sector would work against the interest of farmers and domestic consumers and moreover, it has been the consistent policy of the government that the farmers shouldreceive free power.

Hence the state government should be allowed to decide the mode of payment of such subsidy. Also, the proposed amendment bill seeks to take away the power of the State Government in deciding the constitution of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which is against the federal principles of the Constitution, Palaniswami said.

Further, the move to set up a parallel authority, namely Electricity ContractEnforcement Authority at the Central level to handle all contractual issues would unnecessarily dilute the authority of the Central and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions and needs to be deleted, he added..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Grand Slam tally should decide 'GOAT' debate, says Lendl

Eight-time Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl said whoever ends up winning the most majors among the Big Three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic should be considered the greatest male tennis player of the Open era. The GOAT greatest...

EU Commission calls for state guarantees for vouchers for cancelled travel

The European Commission will tell countries in the European Union to provide state guarantees for travel vouchers during the coronavirus pandemic, if they prefer people to accept the vouchers instead of cash refunds, according to a strategy...

No Rohit Sharma in Alex Carey's combined India-Australia T20I XI

Amidst the break from cricketing events due to the coronavirus crisis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey revealed his combined India-Australia T20I XI. Carey who has played 36 ODIs and 28 T20I for Australia listed his playing XI during an In...

Pak claims water flow in Chenab reduced significantly; India terms it baseless narrative

Pakistan has said that water discharge in Chenab river has come down significantly, a claim that has been termed by India as baseless narrative. In a letter to Indian Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena sent on Wednesday, his Pakistani counte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020