Crime rate drastically reduced during lockdown: Goa police

The number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa during the lockdown, said Shobit Saxena, SP Special Branch. "The number of criminal cases has gone down drastically in Goa, there has been as much as 67 per cent reduction in the number of cases. During the lockdown period, drug seizure has also gone down completely as tourists have gone out and there is no demand," said Saxena.

"In the first quarter before lockdown, from January 2020 to mid-March 2020, Goa Police drug seizure was around Rs 4 crore, but during lockdown from mid-March to now, drug seizure has gone down completely, because borders are closed, tourists have gone out. There is no demand as such. We have two to three cases of small quantity, which did not involve tourists, with ganja only and no party drug seizures," he added. He said, "We have taken it seriously and drugs should not make a comeback. Small teams keep surveillance on tourist areas, where some foreigners are still there. Old drug peddlers on bail are under surveillance. We have also taken advantage of checking on borders and we have ensured that border checking is such that no drugs are able to come into Goa. So if no supply is there, demand will not be fulfilled. We are hoping that this trend will continue."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier hailed the central government's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks. "I welcome the decision by Modi government to extend the lockdown by two more weeks, which is in line with Goa's request. The Government of Goa would ensure that all guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs are followed for the Lockdown 3 period," Sawant had said.