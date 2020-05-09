Left Menu
Sugarcane farmer killed in clash over land dispute in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:35 IST
A sugarcane farmer was killed and his brother sustained injuries in a clash between two groups of farmers over a land dispute at Jalalpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. Police said trouble started when Nareshpal and his brother Harender were confronted by Pardeep with a group of farmers who attacked him with sticks while working in his field. The injured Nareshpal was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

Nareshpal and Pardeep's agricultural land lie adjacent to each other and a dispute arose over it, police pointed out. A case was registered on Friday under IPC Sections 147 (punishment for rioting) 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) while a search is on to catch hold of the accused, police added.

According to the complaint lodged by Harender, it is alleged that the accused Pardeep, Binder Ashok, Chanderbir, Ashvani Kala and Shubham assaulted his brother..

