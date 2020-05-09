76 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally stands at 3655

With 76 new COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday in Rajasthan, the state tally of people infected from the virus has surged to 3,655 out of which 1,526 are active cases. Among 19 cases, the highest number of people detected positive for the virus is from Jodhpur (6), followed by Jaipur (5), Udaipur (3), Ajmer, and Jalore (2 each) and Pali (1), the State Health Department said.

As no fatality was reported in the state today, the death toll in the state remained at 103. At present, 3,206 COVID-19 samples are under process in the state.