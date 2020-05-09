Left Menu
Ex-C'garh CM Ajit Jogi in critical condition

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-05-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 16:37 IST
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest, doctors said, adding that his condition is critical. Citing the information provided by family members of Ajit Jogi, the hospital said he fell unconscious at his residence here in the morning.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi told PTI from Bilaspur that the health of his father deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast. As per a health bulletin released by Shree Narayana Hospital, Ajit Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital.

"Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest at his house only. As of now, his ECG and pulse have returned to normal which means his heartbeats are returning to normal functioning. But his respiration is still not normal. He is on a ventilator and his condition is critical," it said. Ajit Jogi's MLA wife Renu Jogi is with him at the hospital.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Amit Jogi over the phone to take stock of his father's health and assured that the state government will take every possible step to ensure his better treatment, an official statement here said. A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the formation of the state.

Ajit Jogi parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and Amit Jogi got embroiled in a controversy over the alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district. Subsequently, he formed his own outfit Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

He is an incumbent MLA from Marwahi seat.

