JNU releases tentative academic calendar for Monsoon session, set to return to classes by June 25

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Saturday released the tentative academic calendar for the monsoon session (2020-21), stating that students can return to the campus tentatively between June 25 and 30.

"Tentatively, students are expected to return to JNU campus between June 25 and 30 so that they can complete their remaining academic components and complete their examinations," JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the classes at JNU had been suspended since March 16. As per the new calender, the examinations of students will be completed by July 31 and the next semester for the continuing students will start from August 1.In case, the examination results are not ready by July 31, students will have the opportunity to provisionally register and move on to the next semester, the VC said. The entire monsoon semester registration process will be completely online making it easy for the students to register even from their homes. Moreover, the date to submit thesis/dissertations has been shifted to December 31. "We have made sure that research scholars who have to submit their thesis/dissertations will not face any difficulty as the deadline for submission is shifted to December 31, 2020," Kumar said.Stating that this academic calendar is tentative and it depends on COVID-19 lockdown situation and UGC guidelines, the VC requested the students to keep checking the JNU website for further updates and wished for their safety and health during these challenging times. (ANI)