AI flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka lands in Delhi
An Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka landed at Delhi airport on Saturday as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 17:49 IST
An Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka landed at Delhi airport on Saturday as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries.
The first Air India flight of Vande Bharat Mission from Bangladesh capital Dhaka, carrying 167 stranded passengers, all medical students, had arrived in Srinagar on Friday.
India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.
