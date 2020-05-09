Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict restrictions reimposed after traffic jam in J&K's Bhadarwah

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 09-05-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 18:42 IST
Strict restrictions reimposed after traffic jam in J&K's Bhadarwah

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in greater strength on Saturday to curb free movement, a day after some people under quarantine were caught in a traffic jam in Bhadarwah of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said. Out of the total 20 districts in the Union territory, Doda and Poonch in Jammu division are coronavirus free with no reported case till date.

Doda district was recently declared a green zone by the administration and simultaneously some relaxations in lockdown restrictions were announced following which people started resuming their normal activities and vehicles also started plying in different areas, including Bhadarwah town. However, alarm bells started ringing when a group of labourers, who are under administrative quarantine after being brought back from outside Jammu and Kashmir this week, were caught in a massive traffic jam in the middle of the main market while being taken to a hospital in the hilly town for COVID-19 testing on Friday, the officials said.

Taking serious note of the incident and violation of compulsory social distancing directives, the officials said the district authorities on Saturday enforced a strict lockdown to restrict free movement of the people. "We have been receiving reports of lockdown violations so we decided to enforce it completely and also restricted and diverted movement of traffic from the town," Additional District Commissioner Rakesh Kumar said.

He requested the people not to pay heed to the rumours as there is no positive case reported from the district till date. The officer said the restrictions in the town would remain in force till May 17, the day when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia man's death raises echoes of US racial terror legacy

Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberys life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Febru...

Three killed in road accident in Chittoor

Three persons died and one sustained injury after the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle at Chittoor district on Saturday, official said. The injured has been taken to Pileru government general hospital.The incident occurred at G...

‘Cops thrashed by hoodlums outside minister’s house’

Four policemen, including an assistant sub inspector, were injured when a group of men attacked them in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan on Friday night. The incident occurred in Chhoti Sadri area near the house of the state Cooperative Min...

Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 794

With 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, the total number of positive cases in Karnataka has reached 794, said the state Health Department. Out of the total number, 386 are discharged and 30 patients have passed away. The total n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020