Daughter of MP cop who died of COVID-19 appointed PSI

Daughter of MP cop who died of COVID-19 appointed PSIPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-05-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 19:30 IST
The 23-year-old daughter of apoliceman who died of the novel coronavirus infection lastmonth in Madhya Pradesh has been appointed as sub-inspector inthe force by the state government, said an official onSaturday
The 59-year-old policeman, in charge of Neelgangapolice station in Ujjain district, died in an Indore hospitalon April 21 after getting infected while performing his dutyin a containment area, the official said
"Minister for Home and Health Narottam Mishra spoke tothe 23-year-old woman on Saturday over phone and told herabout the appointment as PSI as announced by Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan. She is likely to join duty next week,"a state public relations department official said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Indore
- Ujjain
- Narottam Mishra
ALSO READ
6-year-old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh
COVID-19 death toll in Madhya Pradesh reaches 92
COVID-19 count stands at 2,090 in Madhya Pradesh
Hardships force migrant workers to leave for West Bengal on bicycles from Madhya Pradesh
Mukul Wasnik replaces Dipak Babaria as Congress General Secretary, in-charge of Madhya Pradesh