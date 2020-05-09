Left Menu
Development News Edition

434 Kashmiri students leave Madhya Pradesh for home by buses

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-05-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 20:53 IST
434 Kashmiri students leave Madhya Pradesh for home by buses

Over 434 Kashmiri students, stranded in various parts of Madhya Pradesh due to lockdown on account of coronavirus outbreak, left for Jammu and Kashmir from Bhopal and Indore by buses on Saturday afternoon. 365 students started their home-bound journey in buses from Bhopal, while 69 others left from Indore.

Bhopal district collector Tarun Pithode said medical check-up of all the students was conducted before they were given e-passes for the journey. A fleet of 18 AC buses carrying 365 students left Bhopal around 3 pm, while the group of 69 students left Indore in two buses.

In Bhopal, Kashmiri students from various parts of the state gathered at a private school in Gandhi Nagar locality on Friday night. The buses will ferry the students to Lakhanpur post on Punjab-J&K border in Kathua district, from where the administration of the Union Territory will arrange their travel to their hometowns, an official said in Indore.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat was present in Indore when two buses carrying students left. Firdaus Ahmed Johar, a research student at Indores Devi Ahilya University, was among those who boarded buses for Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing happiness, he said, "We were stranded in Indore for the last several days due to lockdown. We are thankful to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for helping us return home." Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had recently written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting him to make arrangements to take Kashmiri students stranded in Madhya Pradesh to their homes. As Jammu and Kashmir is under Central rule, it is the Centre's duty to help the people from that region to return from various parts of the country where they are stranded, Singh had said.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

The Matrix 4 cast revealed, Lana Wachowski with Aleksandar Hemon & David Mitchell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA head in self-quarantine, has tested negative for virus

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. A member of the White House coronavirus ...

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. At least 73 children in New York have been diagnose...

Cycling's Vuelta a Espana cuts Portugal from itinerary

The Vuelta a Espana organisers said on Saturday that a race already rescheduled and shortened would also now cut its foray into neighbouring Portugal from the 2020 itinerary. Postponed until October 20, the race had already lost three stage...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm as per information provided by respective governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths-----------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020