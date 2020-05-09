Ker CM extends Mother's Day wishes, says state has brought down infant mortality rate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended Mother's Day wishes to all mothers and shared a "happy news" that the state has brought down the infant mortality rate (IMR) to seven from ten per 1,000 births. Vijayan said while the national average for IMR was 32 per 1,000 births, the state has only seven.

"Even the UN committee for sustainable development considers this as a major achievement. The United Nations had set the goal of bringing down the IMR to eight per thousand births for 2020. But we have done even better. We brought it down to seven," Vijayan said. He said the state aims to bring IMR down to zero.

"The biggest happiness for mothers are their children. As we are celebrating theMothers's Day on Sunday, we have the good news that the state has reduced the IMR to seven from ten. This is a major achievement for us. That means out of thousand kids born, we save 993 lives. Still seven deaths are unacceptable and sad. Our aim is to make it zero," Vijayan said. According to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) bulletin, Kerala has brought its infant mortality rate (IMR), down from 10 to the single digit of 7 (per 1,000 live births).

Kerala has achieved the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target for IMR reduction, which was set at eight for the year 2020.