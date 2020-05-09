COVID-19: Cop posted in Malegaon dies in Nashik hospital

The number of COVID-19 deaths inNashik district reached 20 after a policeman succumbed to thecoronavirus infection on Saturday, health officials said

The district also saw 60 new cases through the day,taking the COVID-19 count here to 632, of which hotspotMalegaon accounts for 514, they said

"The patient who died today was a 51-year-oldpoliceman who was on duty in Malegaon. He was admitted on May2 and his samples returned positive on May 8. He had breathingissues today and died. This is the 20th COVID-19 death inNashik," said district civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale.