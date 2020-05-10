Gehlot asks about well-being of state’s expatriates in video conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday held a global video conference with the state’s expatriates and enquired about their well-being amid the Covid-19 pandemic and assured them of the government’s full help to their family members living in the country, if they need it. An official statement said Rajasthan natives living in more than 90 cities across 50 countries attended the video conference during which they appreciated the government’s efforts to control the coronavirus spread and also offered their help. They proposed financial assistance to stranded migrant workers, arranging training for them to secure better employment abroad, besides cooperation with the state government in education and the developing villages, the release said.

They also offered help in skill development for youths besides providing technical skills to new entrepreneurs, the release said. During the conference, many entrepreneurs also gave suggestions to bring the economy of the state back on track after the corona crisis and the lockdown. The chief minister said Rajasthanis living abroad have always helped the people of their state and country whenever needed. Briefing expatriate Rajasthanis about the efforts being made by the Central and state governments to control the coronavirus spread, Gehlot told them India has fared better n controlling the spread than many other countries. In Rajasthan, he said, many measures were taken in right time due to which the rate of infection was low and the recovery percentage was high.

Talking about Rajasthani language, the chief minister said a resolution has been passed in the Rajasthan legislative assembly to include Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and sent to the Central government. “It is expected that the central government will take appropriate action,” he said. Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that based on the suggestions, future plans will be prepared for various industrial activities in the state.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma informed expatriates about the efforts made by Rajasthan to deal with corona crisis. Chief Secretary D B Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) Subodh Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Rohit Kumar Singh and other officials too were present in the meeting..