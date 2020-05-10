Streets in Kerala's Mallapuram deserted amid lockdown

Shops were closed and streets in Mallapuram wore a deserted look after the state government issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to observe complete shut down across the state on Sundays to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, the state government has exempted shops selling essential commodities from the lockdown.

"With a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19, improve the quality of life, reduce the carbon emissions, protect the environment and greenery of the State, the following protocol would be observed on Sundays across the State. Sundays will be observed as total shut down days until further orders," the order read. In addition to that, the supply of newspapers, media, hospitals, medical labs and related institutions are allowed to function.

All manufacturing and processing activities of continuous nature and ongoing construction activities are permitted. (ANI)