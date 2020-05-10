50 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state tally reaches 1,980

50 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1,980 on Sunday. "50 more COVID-19 cases ( including 26 returned from Gujarat and 1 returned from Karnataka) reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,980," said the state Nodal Officer.

Among the 50 new cases reported, Chittoor reported the highest number of cases at 16, followed by Kurnool at 13. While Ananthapur and Nellore have reported 5 cases each and Guntur reported 6 new cases.

At present, there are a total of 1,010 active cases in the state, according to a bulletin issued by State Command Control Room. A total of 45 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the state while 925 people have been discharged from hospitals. (ANI)