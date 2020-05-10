Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chennai, May 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:12 IST
Chennai, May 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, May 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS3 KL-EVACUATION-LD SHIP Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives (Eds: adds details) Kochi: INS Jalashwa,carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown. .

MDS6 KA-MIGRANTS-TRAIN Special train with 1,140 migrants leaves for Jharkhand Mangaluru: A special train carrying 1,140 migrant workers stranded here in the lockdown has left Mangaluru railway station for Jharkhand. . MDS7 TN-LIQUOR-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth warns ruling AIADMK against reopening liquor outlets Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour "dreams" of coming to power again, apparently in next year's Assembly elections. .

MDS8 AP-VIRUS-CASES AP overall COVID-19 tally shoots up by 50 to 1,980 Amaravati: The Chennai Koyambedu connection had a clear reflection on the number of fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the border districts of Chittoor and SPS Nellore reported 16 and five in the last 24 hours as the states overall tally shot up by 50 to 1,980. . MDS9 KA-LOCKDOWN-ZOO Lockdown offer: Bengaluru zoo gets encouraging response to animal adoption programme Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) here has received an encouraging response to its animal adoption programme launched during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period, with dozens of wildlife conservation enthusiasts getting on board. .

MDS10 KA-VIRUS-CASES Karnataka sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 new cases Bengaluru: Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 847 and reported one more death, increasing the number of fatalities to 31. . MDS11 KL-LOCKDOWN-SHOPS Ker: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force Thiruvananthauram: Shops remained shut and vehicles were off the roads in Kerala as the state government's order on total shutdown on Sundays came into force since morning as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.PTI SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry Cabinet decides to open areas unaffected by coronavirus: CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that the cabinet has decided to open the areas unaffected by COVID-19 virus, which is in accordance with the federal governments directives to open public areas elsewhere except the co...

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to resume OPD services Monday

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital will resume its OPD services in a graded manner from Monday. The services will be available from 10 am to 4 pm and each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in an hour, hospital authori...

Time for textiles industry to reorient, stop seeking packages, says Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday asked the textile industry to reorient itself and not depend on financial packages from the government as its finances are already under strain due to coronavirus pandemic. It is time for the industry t...

Andrew Scott says he did ‘Fleabag’ as he was searching for something that wasn’t ‘villanious’

British actor Andrew Scott says his Hot Priest in Fleabag was a result of his quest to break away from the image of a bad guy, which he attained after working in James Bond movie Spectre and playing Jim Moriarty in Sherlock seriesScotts Hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020