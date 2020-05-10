Chennai, May 10 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.10 pm. . MDS3 KL-EVACUATION-LD SHIP Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives (Eds: adds details) Kochi: INS Jalashwa,carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives, arrived at Cochin Port on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navy's first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown. .

MDS6 KA-MIGRANTS-TRAIN Special train with 1,140 migrants leaves for Jharkhand Mangaluru: A special train carrying 1,140 migrant workers stranded here in the lockdown has left Mangaluru railway station for Jharkhand. . MDS7 TN-LIQUOR-RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth warns ruling AIADMK against reopening liquor outlets Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour "dreams" of coming to power again, apparently in next year's Assembly elections. .

MDS8 AP-VIRUS-CASES AP overall COVID-19 tally shoots up by 50 to 1,980 Amaravati: The Chennai Koyambedu connection had a clear reflection on the number of fresh coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as the border districts of Chittoor and SPS Nellore reported 16 and five in the last 24 hours as the states overall tally shot up by 50 to 1,980. . MDS9 KA-LOCKDOWN-ZOO Lockdown offer: Bengaluru zoo gets encouraging response to animal adoption programme Bengaluru: The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) here has received an encouraging response to its animal adoption programme launched during the COVID-19-induced lockdown period, with dozens of wildlife conservation enthusiasts getting on board. .

MDS10 KA-VIRUS-CASES Karnataka sees biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 new cases Bengaluru: Karnataka witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 53 people testing positive on Sunday, taking the tally to 847 and reported one more death, increasing the number of fatalities to 31. . MDS11 KL-LOCKDOWN-SHOPS Ker: Shops remain shut, vehicles off the roads as total lockdown on Sundays comes into force Thiruvananthauram: Shops remained shut and vehicles were off the roads in Kerala as the state government's order on total shutdown on Sundays came into force since morning as part of the efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.PTI SS PTI PTI.