26 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported from Dharavi today: BMC

Twenty-Six new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi on Sunday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Till now 859 positive cases and 29 deaths have been reported in Dharavi while 222 people discharged till date.

India's COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected State with 20,228, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country rose to 62,939, including 19,358 patients who have been cured and discharged or migrated, according to the Ministry. (ANI)