COVID-19: Bengal suggests Gede-Darshana rail route for India-B'desh trade

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:53 IST
The West Bengal government has suggested the Centre uses the Gede-Darshana rail route for freight movement between India and Bangladesh after the recently-resumed bilateral trade through Petrapole land port had to be stopped following protests by locals over fears of COVID-19 spread, an official said on Sunday. The proposal comes after the Centre rapped the West Bengal government last week for stopping goods movement via Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district following the protests on the Indian side.

"There have been communications between the Centre and the state on the issue (cross-border trade). There are some local issues and fears of contagion through border points designated by the central government for international trade," state Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has said. "One of our proposals to the Centre was to commence goods movement through the Gede-Darshana rail route. It is comparatively safe and acceptable to everyone," he added.

Prior to the suspension of its services due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express ferried passengers through the Gede-Darshana route. Gede is in Nadia district of West Bengal while Darshana is in Chuadanga district of Bangladesh.

The West Bengal government had on April 30 allowed recommencement of bilateral trade with Bangladesh via Petrapole, with certain restrictions. However, it had to be stopped a few days later following. The Centre had last week criticised the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of goods across the India-Bangladesh border.

"The unilateral action on the part of the Government of West Bengal to stop the cross-land border movement of essential goods would have larger implications for the Indian government with regard to its legally binding international commitments," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said in a letter to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha..

