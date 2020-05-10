Telangana records 33 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,196

Telangana recorded 33 fresh cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total coronavirus cases to 1,196 in the state, health officials said. According to a media bulletin, of the 33 new cases, 26 were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and another seven cases were of migrants.

It said a total of 751 patients were discharged after treatment till date. So far, 30 people have succumbed to the virus in the state while the active cases stood at 415. PTI VVK ROH ROH