Nagpur cop tells youth to maintain social distancing; gets hit

Nagpur cop tells youth to maintain social distancing; gets hitPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:39 IST
A policeman was attacked by somepeople in Nagpur on Saturday night after he asked them tomaintain social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, anofficial said
Constable Nageshwar Dasarwar (38) sustained minorinjuries in the attack that took place at around 9:20pm onGuru Nanak Nagar Road here, the official added
A case has been registered with MIDC police station,he added.
