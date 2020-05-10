Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Bengal suggests Gede-Darshana rail route for India-B'desh trade

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:58 IST
COVID-19: Bengal suggests Gede-Darshana rail route for India-B'desh trade

The West Bengal government has suggested the Centre uses the Gede-Darshana rail route for freight movement between India and Bangladesh after the recently-resumed bilateral trade through Petrapole land port had to be stopped following protests by locals over fears of COVID-19 spread, an official said on Sunday. The proposal comes after the Centre rapped the West Bengal government last week for stopping goods movement via Petrapole in North 24 Parganas district following the protests on the Indian side.

"There have been communications between the Centre and the state on the issue (cross-border trade). There are some local issues and fears of contagion through border points designated by the central government for international trade," state Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has said. "One of our proposals to the Centre was to commence goods movement through the Gede-Darshana rail route. It is comparatively safe and acceptable to everyone," he added.

Prior to the suspension of its services due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express ferried passengers through the Gede-Darshana route. Gede is in Nadia district of West Bengal while Darshana is in Chuadanga district of Bangladesh.

The West Bengal government had on April 30 allowed recommencement of bilateral trade with Bangladesh via Petrapole, with certain restrictions. However, it had to be stopped a few days later. The Centre had last week criticised the West Bengal government for not allowing movement of goods across the India-Bangladesh border.

"The unilateral action on the part of the Government of West Bengal to stop the cross-land border movement of essential goods would have larger implications for the Indian government with regard to its legally binding international commitments," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said in a letter to state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Guv slams Mamata Banerjee over COVID-19 situation

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for claiming that everything is fine in the State amid COVID-19 pandemic. He took to Twitter to say To divert attention from the indescribable misery of ...

Ex-Nigeria attacker Obasi in 2014 World Cup bribe claim

Former Nigeria striker Chinedu Obasi alleged on Sunday he was asked to pay a bribe to feature at the 2014 World Cup, before eventually missing out on selection. Obasi, 33, who has been a free agent since leaving Swedish outfit AIK in Januar...

Rlys to resume select passenger services from May 12, ask travellers to come at least an hour early

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12 and will ask passengers to arrive at the station at least an hour before departure, the national transporter said Sunday. Initially, the all air-conditioned serv...

9 wagons of goods train derail in Maharashtra

Train movement on Sunday was affected on Khed-Diwan Khauti route after nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtras Ratnagiri district. Nine wagons of a goods train derailed in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra between Khed and Diw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020