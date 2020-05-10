15 pairs of trains from New Delhi station to start from May 15

Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12 nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11.

An official press release on Sunday said: "Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains (30 return journeys)." "These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi," added the release.

"Thereafter, Indian Railways shall start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and an adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains every day as 'Shramik Special' for stranded migrants," said the release. Only online bookings are allowed and ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed.

As per the release, the booking for reservation for these trains will start at 4 pm on 11th May and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/). Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets including platform tickets shall be issued. Only the passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations.

"Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations. It will be mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train. Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course," added the press release issued by the PIB. (ANI)