Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 151 in Pune

Three more deaths including that of a 13-month-old child were reported in Pune today, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 151 in the district, Pune Health Department said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Three more deaths including that of a 13-month-old child were reported in Pune today, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to 151 in the district, Pune Health Department said. India's COVID-19 count crossed 60,000 on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected State with 20,228 coronavirus cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry said on Sunday. There are 41,472 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

