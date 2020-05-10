Pb govt to give Rs 50 L ex-gratia to kin of employees dying in anti-corona fight

The Punjab government on Sunday said it has decided to grant an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh to dependants of its employees, dying in harness while fighting against coronavirus crisis. "Our Government has decided to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the dependents of all government employees, including contractual and outsourced staffers, who die in harness in the fight against #Covid19. Punjab will always stand by its Corona Warriors," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted.

The compensation is admissible only for the pandemic of Covid-19 and it would remain in force from April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020 subject to review thereafter, said a government release later. "The ex-gratia would be applicable to all categories of regular employees of the state government, who die in harness due to Covid-19 disease contracted while performing official duties. "The ex-gratia would be admissible to all employees covered under the old pension scheme and those recruited on and after January 1, 2004 and covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS)," said a government release.