28 people injured after their pickup van rams into standing truck in Moradabad
Twenty-eight labourers, who were travelling from Punjab, were on Sunday injured after their pick up van rammed into a truck which was standing on the road in Moradabad.ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:51 IST
Twenty-eight labourers, who were travelling from Punjab, were on Sunday injured after their pick up van rammed into a truck which was standing on the road in Moradabad. Injured people were rushed to Moradabad district hospital and other private hospitals by the police.
According to beat constable Shiv Shankar, Chhajlet Police station, the labourers were returning to their home from Bilaspur in Punjab when their vehicle met with the accident. "A pickup van in which labourers were travelling to their homes from Punjab rammed into a truck standing at the roadside. 28 people have suffered injuries and shifted to Moradabad district hospital and two other private hospitals," Shankar told ANI.
"I work in Punjab and was returning to my home. As we were moving towards our destination, the driver lost control over the pickup van after seeing a bus coming from the opposite side. We are 28 people here and all are injured," Amar Chauhan, a patient, said. (ANI)
