Left Menu
Development News Edition

'No food, no money', migrant workers in Delhi narrate their ordeals

Despite numerous assurances by the Centre and Delhi government for providing all possible help to the migrant workers during the lockdown, their woes have not ended as these labourers continue to struggle for survival.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 08:52 IST
'No food, no money', migrant workers in Delhi narrate their ordeals
Migrant workers from UP's Gorakhpur in New Delhi on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Despite numerous assurances by the Centre and Delhi government for providing all possible help to the migrant workers during the lockdown, their woes have not ended as these labourers continue to struggle for survival. Around 20-25 migrant workers living in New Delhi, who hail from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, have started their journey back home on foot.

"We belong to Gorakhpur and we are trying to get back to our homes. If possible we will board some trucks to reach our native place. We have been sitting without any work since March 22, we cannot wait for trains anymore as it's hard to survive. No help, neither money nor food was received from Delhi government," Ambika, a migrant worker said. Kamdev, another member of the group, said that the landlords have been harassing them for rent and also said that they cannot afford the train tickets so as to board the trains started by the Centre.

"Our landlords are troubling us for rent, and as we have been without work for more than a month we have no money to pay. Hence, we finally had to leave our accommodation and think of moving back to our native place. All our money is spent, we do not even have the money needed to buy tickets," he said. This is happening despite the various state government running several Shramik Special trains to facilitate their return to their home states.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 1, issued an order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4 and also allowed the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, by special trains. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England should replace Neville with former US coach Ellis: Aluko

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back Womens World Cup titles, would make the ideal replacement for England head coach Phil Neville when he leaves the job next year, former striker Eniola Aluko has said. England womens head ...

European leagues move at different speeds toward restart

As European leagues prepare to return from the enforced coronavirus break, screening tests are revealing cases in various championships, although, as yet, not calling into question plans to resume playing. Germany still plans to be the firs...

PGF provides over $1.5 million to Māori farming operations 

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing more than 1.5 million to two Whenua Mori farming operations in Northland so under-utilised land can be restored to higher productivity and profitability, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane J...

Working closely with government to resume cricket in country, says ECB

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the lockdown till at least June 1 in the country, the England and Wales Cricket Board said that the cricket body is working closely with the government to safely resume cricket. The ECB had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020