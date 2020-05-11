Delhi's Shram Shakti Bhawan sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19
Delhi's Shram Shakti Bhawan has been sealed as per health protocols, after an employee in the Ministry of Power, which has an office in the building, tested positive for COVID-19.
All employees have been advised to work from home, till further orders.
The national capital has reported 6,923 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
