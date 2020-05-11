Shramik special train brings back 1,383 migrants workers to Bhopal from Gujarat

As many as 1,383 migrant labourers reached Bhopal on board a Shramik special train on Monday, from Morbi in Gujarat. "The train departed from Gujarat, yesterday evening. They will be sent to their home districts by buses, these people are from 30 districts of the state. We have provided them with food. Quarantine facility has also been established for them," said Bhopal Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Gupta.

Migrants were medically screened as soon as they reached the station here. "We were stranded in Morbi since March 20. They did not charge us for the train fare, food arrangement was also made for us. I am very happy to return," said Dharmendra Lodhi, a migrant labourer. (ANI)