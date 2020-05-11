Left Menu
Dream project turned into reality with operationalisation of South Goa district hospital OPD: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday expressed happiness over the operationalisation of the OPD of South Goa district hospital and said that his dream project has turned into reality after a wait of almost 10 years.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:19 IST
Digambar Kamat (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Monday expressed happiness over the operationalisation of the OPD of South Goa district hospital and said that his dream project has turned into reality after a wait of almost 10 years. "I am really happy to see my dream project turning into reality after a wait of almost 10 years with Out Patient Department (OPD) of New South Goa District Hospital becoming operational from today," Kamat said in a statement.

He said that the work for the facility started during the Congress government under his tenure as Chief Minister of Goa. "I am feeling blessed today with the Patients, Doctors and Health Care Workers making a symbolic inauguration of this prime health care facility which started during the Congress Government under my tenure as Chief Minister of Goa," the statement said.

"My vision of building this complex was to provided the best health care facility to the people of Goa, more particularly from the South who had to travel all the way to Goa Medical College, Bambolim," it added. Kamat urged Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to ensure that the entire hospital is made fully operational at the earliest to provide the "much needed" health care facilities to the people of Goa. (ANI)

