Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of 4 new AIIMS restarts following relaxation of lockdown norms

The Union Health Ministry has resumed the construction work of four new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam, Bhatinda in Punjab, and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order that gave certain relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:09 IST
Construction of 4 new AIIMS restarts following relaxation of lockdown norms
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma The Union Health Ministry has resumed the construction work of four new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam, Bhatinda in Punjab, and Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh, following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order that gave certain relaxation in COVID-19 lockdown.

The work has been restarted with the available labour at the sites. The Union Health Ministry has thoroughly discussed the protocol with the executing agencies and local administration before restarting construction ensuring that social distancing norms among the workers are strictly complied with. "The construction work at the sites of four new AIIMS's were undergoing before the COVID-19 lockdown. However, when the lockdown was announced, the work was stopped. About 1,000 workers are residing at each of the respective hospital construction sites," said a senior government official.

"It has been about 15 days that we have resumed the construction work of these hospitals by the same workforce. We have instructed them to follow social distancing measures and other precautionary measures against COVID-19 as per government guidelines. No additional workers would be called from outside," said the official. "These hospitals would have at least 750 beds in total bed capacity. It was supposed to be completed by December this year. However, the deadline will be extended for few more months due to limited manpower," added the official.

"Efforts were also made to resume construction work at AIIMS Gorakhpur, however it did not start due to less labour," informed the official. On April 15, the MHA order stated that the States and Union Territories (UTs)/district administrations can operationalise certain activities ensuring strict compliance with the existing guidelines on lockdown measures.

Before operating these relaxations, states/UTs shall ensure that all preparatory arrangements with regard to social distancing in offices, workplaces, factories, and establishments as also other sectoral requirements are in place. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

SC orders setting up of panel headed by MHA secy to consider pleas seeking 4G in J-K

The Supreme Court Monday ordered setting up of a special committee headed by Union Home Secretary to consider pleas for restoration of 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the national security and human rights needed to b...

Wuhan official sacked after new Covid-19 cases

An official has been sacked in Wuhan, the capital of central Chinas Hubei province and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak after the city recently reported six new confirmed cases of the infection, local authorities said on Monday. Zh...

PM interacts with CMs on ways to strengthen COVID-19 containment strategy, boosting economic activities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a fresh round of consultation with chief ministers on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide...

Over 450 trains depart carrying several lakh migrant workers

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA and Ministry of Railways organised a video conference on the movement of migrant labour by shramik special trains today morning. Nodal officers of the States and UTs participated.It was appreciated that mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020