Two narco smugglers arrested, heroin recovered by police in Jammu

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested after heroin was recovered from them in Jammu city on Monday, an official said. A police team of Janipur was on patrolling duty at Upper Paloura when it came across a car parked on a road side, the official said.

During search of the vehicle, 100 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of the two persons sitting in it, who were identified as Abdul Majeed and Yasir Mohd, officials said. Police arrested both the accused, seized the narcotic and a registered case under relevant legal provisions, they said.