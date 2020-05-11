Digvijay raises plight of students from Bihar stuck in MP

Digvijay raises plight of students from Bihar stuck in MPPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:01 IST
Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Monday appealed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take necessary steps for repatriation of about 1,800 students and migrants from that state who are stuck in Madhya Pradesh due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In a letter to Kumar, Singh requested him to coordinate with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on the issue.
"I am enclosing a list of 1,800 students and labourers of Bihar who are stranded in Madhya Pradesh and wanted to return to their parent state. "I request you to coordinate with the Madhya Pradesh government and take necessary steps for calling these stranded students and labourers to Bihar soon," Singh stated.
He has also sent the copies of the letter to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state chief secretary I S Bains. Earlier, Singh had raised the issue of the students from Jammu and Kashmir who were stranded in Madhya Pradesh, following which the state government arranged special buses for them for their home state. PTI MAS NSK NSK
