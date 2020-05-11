CRPF jawan killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal encounter

CRPF jawan killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal encounterPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:03 IST
A CRPF jawan was killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, officials said. They said the encounter took place in the Uripal forest area of the district at about 2 PM when a team of the Central Reserve Police Force and district reserve guard of the state police was out for a search operation.
Constable Manna Kumar, 32, of the 170th battalion of the CRPF has been killed in action, they said. The deceased hailed from the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand.
