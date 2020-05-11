Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi airport deploys ultraviolet technology for disinfection against coronavirus, safety of passengers

Amid indications that domestic flights could resume after the lockdown ends, DIAL, which operates Delhi airport, has said it will use several technology-driven facilities at the airport including specially designed UV-based (ultraviolet) tunnels to disinfect trays and baggage, mobile UV tower to disinfect surfaces in terminal area and hand-held UV devices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:05 IST
Delhi airport deploys ultraviolet technology for disinfection against coronavirus, safety of passengers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj New Delhi [India], May 11 ( ANI): Amid indications that domestic flights could resume after the lockdown ends, DIAL, which operates Delhi airport, has said it will use several technology-driven facilities at the airport including specially designed UV-based (ultraviolet) tunnels to disinfect trays and baggage, mobile UV tower to disinfect surfaces in the terminal area and hand-held UV devices.

A passenger trolley disinfection system and walk-in shoe sanitizer mats will also be used for passenger safety in the conditions created by COVID-19. A joint team of DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security Office, AAI, Delhi International Airport Limited ( DIAL), and CISF has visited Delhi airport and taken a detailed note of the preparedness.

The technology-based facilities are already being provided to passengers using evacuation flights. In a statement, DIAL said it has developed state-of-the-art facilities that will disinfect all trolleys and trays with UV technology. The trolleys are the first touchpoint of passengers at the airport. The used trolleys and trays can be passed one after another and each of it will take approximately five seconds to be free of any virus, the statement said.

The passengers can see the baggage disinfection process in a UV tunnel through CCTV and a prototype has been installed at the baggage belt area. "Alive CCTV feed of UV scanning process mounted in baggage reclaim hall allows passengers to see the disinfecting process, in which high-intensity UV lamps are being used for disinfection of their bags," DIAL said.

Movable mobile disinfection towers have also been placed at the airport terminal. The moveable towers will be placed in properly cordoned areas of the terminal and UV lamps will be operated and disinfection is done. Once disinfection is completed, UV power will be switched off and towers will manually be re-located to other areas for a similar process, the statement said. Electronic items including mobiles, desktops, laptops will be disinfected through torches placed at the security check-in area, it said.

With shoes seen as potential carriers of the virus, shoe sanitizer mats have been placed at strategic places that are soaked with a chemical that will disinfect the shoes of the passengers. There are also germicidal lamps that produce ultraviolet light. "This short-wave ultraviolet light disrupts DNA based paring, causing the formation of pyrimidine dimers and leads to the inactivation of bacteria, viruses, and protozoa," DIAL said.

The disinfection process also covers toilets and enough sanitizer bottles have been placed, the statement said. It said there are sensor-based taps in passenger washrooms, foot-operated sanitizer dispensers, and paddle-operated drinking water fountain.

DIAL said over 335 automatic hand sanitizer dispensers, which are battery or electricity- operated, are in process of being strategically deployed at the terminal so that regular sanitizing is encouraged among passengers. The dispensers are equipped with various refill sizes of up to two liters. Intense sanitization of washrooms, terminal buildings, and other passenger touchpoints is being conducted contain the spread of novel coronavirus once the airport starts full-fledged operations.

A DIAL spokesperson said it has been working round the clock during the COVID-19 crisis with the sole aim of keeping passengers safe at any cost. "We have not only focused on the evacuation and relief flights but also on passengers who will be traveling through our airport post the lockdown. Since trolleys and baggage of the passengers can be a medium of the spread of the infection, DIAL has developed a number of UV technology based machines and similar disinfection tunnels that will help disinfect various touchpoints of the passengers. We have also put in place shoe sanitizing mats. These facilities are deployed at several strategic points at the airport. These initiatives have been taken to enhance passenger safety owing to the present conditions caused by COVID-19,"

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

SASSA opens process for applications of Relief of Distress Grant

The South African Social Security Agency SASSA will today open the process for applications of the R350 Special COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for unemployed people.The amount will be paid to qualifying applications from May Octo...

Single judge of SC to hear appeals in bail matters for offences entailing up to seven year jail

Single-judge bench of the Supreme Court would hear from May 13, appeals of bail and anticipatory bail matters in cases related to offenses entailing jail term of up to seven years and application for transfer of cases. It is for the first t...

There's global recognition for India's success in handling COVID-19 pandemic: PM Modi

In the fifth video conference meeting with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is global recognition for Indias success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that the Government of India appreciate...

177 new mandis integrated with eNAM platform for marketing agricultural produce

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday unveiled integration of 177 new mandis with National Agriculture Market eNAM to strengthen agriculture marketing and facilitate farmers to sell their harvested produce through the online p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020