Mumbai CP visits police check points, boosts morale of cops

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh visited some road block points in northern suburbs on Monday and boosted the morale of the city police force which has been hit by COVID-19, police said. Singh interacted with the policemen deployed at the 'nakabandi' points at Vanrai, Malad, Malwani, Samtanagar and Dahisar check naka and enquired about their welfare.

"He asked about the health, families, travel and day- to-day activities of the policemen. We are happy that he visited the check points and enquired about our activities. It is a great morale booster for policemen on the field," Dahisar police station's senior inspector Mohammad Mujawar said. Nearly 350 personnel of the Mumbai Police force have so far tested positive for coronavirus while four personnel have succumbed to the disease.