Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aarogya Setu app downloaded in 9.8 cr smartphones

Ajay Sawhney, chairman of Empowered Group-9, on Monday said that Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded in 9.8 crore smartphones so far.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:00 IST
Aarogya Setu app downloaded in 9.8 cr smartphones
Ajay Sawhney, chairman of Empowered Group-9, during a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Ajay Sawhney, chairman of Empowered Group-9, on Monday said that Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded in 9.8 crore smartphones so far. "It will be available on Jio feature phones, maybe from tomorrow. We have worked a lot on data privacy of Arogya Setu users and made sure that user's data is not compromised," said Sawhney during a press briefing here.

He also informed that around 1.4 lakh Aarogya Setu app users have been alerted via Bluetooth contact tracing about the possible risk of infection due to proximity to infected patients. "This will enable you to protect yourself and your family," he added.

With an increase of 4,213 cases in the past 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Driven into corner, migrants drive down home in taxis, autos

Hit hard by the lockdown and desperate to return home, thousands of migrant workers are moving out of the COVID-19 hotbed of Mumbai in droves for their native places several miles away, many of them in taxis and autorickshaws, leaving behin...

Coronavirus cases in the Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000

The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000 on Monday, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures.Coronavirus cases in the energy-producing region had initially been linked...

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Man held for burning alive parents, siblings in Pakistan

Police in Pakistans Punjab province has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning alive five members of his family, including his parents, as he was angry with his father for scolding him. The incident occurred in Daska city, some 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020