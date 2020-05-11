Charge sheet filed against 44 people for violence during CAA protests in Muzaffarnagar

Charge sheet filed against 44 people for violence during CAA protests in MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 18:00 IST
A special investigation team probing into the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district last year during protests against the amended citizenship law has filed a charge sheet against 44 people, police said
A case was registered against several people for damaging properties during the protest on December 20 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, police said. PTI CORRHMB