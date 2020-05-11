Viral load peaks in pre-symptomatic period, goes down over next 7 days: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Monday said that recent studies have shown that viral load peaks in pre-symptomatic period and goes down over the next 7 days. During a press briefing here, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "As per ICMR review from lab surveillance data, in initial cases for RT-PCR positive results, patients turned negative after 10 days. Recent studies have also shown that viral load peaks in pre-symptomatic period (2 days before symptoms) and goes down over the next 7 days."

On being asked about reports of religion-based mapping of COVID-19, Agarwal said that the infection does not see people's caste, creed or religion. "This is a very irresponsible piece of news. COVID-19 does not see people's caste, creed or religion," he said. (ANI)