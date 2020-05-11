Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:07 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7:05pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 7:05pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2018 998 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 62 34 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 724 358 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 173 24 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 7233 2129 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 8195 2545 493 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 719 300 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 60 35 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 879 427 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 157 78 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 862 426 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 519 489 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 22171 4199 832 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 394 85 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1877 168 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 3898 1993 108 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 7204 1959 47 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1196 751 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 136 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 68 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3520 1655 79 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 1939 417 113 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 67790 20915 2143 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 67152 and the death toll at 2206. The ministry said that 20917 people have so far recovered from the infection.

