Curfew in Telangana's Bhainsa town following group clash Eds: Adds Home Minister's reaction

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:26 IST
Curfew was imposed in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town of Nirmal district and as many as 25 people were arrested after members of two communities clashed, police said on Monday. According to police, trouble broke out on Sunday midnight when a person, allegedly in an inebriated state, entered a place of worship and created "nuisance" following which members of two groups gathered and started arguing.

Though police dispersed them, the two groups hurled stones at each other. During the clashes one person was injured and window-panes of an auto-rickshaw, one car were damaged while one motorcycle was burnt even though police termed the incident as a stray one.

As tension mounted in the town, additional police personnel were rushed and senior police officials reviewed the situation even as authorities imposed curfew for 24 hours. One person was injured in the stone pelting.

Four cases were registered and so far 25 people have been arrested," Nirmal District Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju told PTI. Reacting to the incident, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, in a statement, said the government is monitoring the "minor incident" of stone pelting between two sections of people closely.

The minister said that he spoke to the SP of Nirmal over phone and instructed him to take necessary action as per law. He said immediate action was taken by the police to restore normalcy and police forces have been deployed.

"The people of Telangana State always maintained brotherhood and strongly believe in Ganga-Jamuni-Tehzeeb (Ganga-Yamuna culture)," Mahmood Ali said. He said the situation is under complete control and urged people not to believe or spread rumours.

Prohibitory order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning assembly of more than five people was promulgated to control the situation. Pickets have been set up and patrolling was being done, the SP said, adding the situation was under control.

Violence rocked Bhainsatown in January this year after communal clashes left 19 people including eight police officials injured. A total of 14 houses were damaged in arson and as many as 24 two-wheelers were fully burnt and one three-wheeler and one car partially burnt.

Police had then registered 13 cases and arrested 61 people from both the communities in connection with the clashes.PTI VVK GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

