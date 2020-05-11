49 people from Thiruvananthapuram return to Maldives
A group of 49 people from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the Maldives on Monday amid lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19.ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:43 IST
A group of 49 people from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the Maldives on Monday amid lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19. They boarded a special flight from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12:10 pm.
A medical team comprising six doctors and eight health inspectors screened passengers at the airport. No one had any symptoms during thermal screening. Meanwhile, a special flight was operated to Bahrain with 96 passengers at 2:15 pm from Thiruvananthapuram airport. The passengers were Keralites who have resident visas in Bahrain. (ANI)
