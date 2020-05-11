Left Menu
Gujarat COVID-19 cases mount by 347 to 8,542; 20 more die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:15 IST
Gujarat COVID-19 cases mount by 347 to 8,542; 20 more die
Gujarat on Monday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, taking the total case count so far to 8,542 and the number of fatalities to 513, a state Health official said. With 235 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the tally of those recovered mounted to 2,780.

The state now has 5,249 active cases while 31 of them are on ventilators. "A total 1,16,471 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 so far in the state," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

