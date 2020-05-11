66 cases registered, over 2,100 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

Over 60 cases were registered and 2,139 people detained in the national capital on Monday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said

According to the data shared by the police, 66 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm

A total of 2,139 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 98 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 516 movement passes were issued, police said. Thirty-eight cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks. Since March 24, a total of 1,57,318 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.