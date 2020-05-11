Karnataka govt issues financial support to KSRTC for paying salaries to its employees

The Karnataka government on Monday issued financial support to Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for the organisation to pay the April and May salaries of its employees. The government released a 100 per cent salary amount for April and a 50 per cent salary amount for May for the KSRTC.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi took a lead in the matter and explained the difficulties faced by the transport corporations to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa with a series of meetings and discussions. The cumulative losses of the KSRTC from March until now stand at more than Rs 531 crore, according to a release issued by the organisation.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, no buses are in operation on the roads of the state for nearly two months. On Monday, Shivayogi C Kalasad, MD of KSRTC, C Shika, MD, BMTC, Dr Ram Nivas Sepat, Director, S&V, Kavitha S Mannikeri, Director (P&E), KSRTC -- met Savadi and gave a letter of gratitude on behalf of all the officers and employees of four state transport undertakings. (ANI)