Dharamshala sanitation workers felicitated by minister

Himachal Pradesh Urban Development minister Sarveen Chaudhary on Monday felicitated the sanitation workers in Dharamshala. She said at this time of crisis the sanitation workers are playing an important role to maintain cleanliness in the town.

Chaudhary said the sanitation workers are consistently performing their duties are the true “corona warriors”. MLA Vishal Naihari, Mayor Davindra Jaggi and other dignitaries were also present during the programme.