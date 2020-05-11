TN reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, 798 cases

The deadly coronavirus claimed six more lives in Tamil Nadu on Monday, which also saw the sharpest spike in daily additions that pushed the cumulative tally beyond the 8,000 marks. As many as 798 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the cumulative number of infections to 8,002, a Health Department bulletin here said.

With the latest fatalities, the number of dead rose to 53, and all the deceased, aged between 32-67 years, suffered from co-morbidities like systemic hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and bronchial asthma, it said. The upswing of infections in the state capital continued on Monday, with Chennai recording an additional 538 cases and touching an overall tally of 4,371.

Monday was the fifth day in a row when Tamil Nadu registered positive cases in excess of 500. There were 5,895 active cases as on date, the government said, adding a total of 2,051 people have been discharged so far following treatment, including 92 today.

Among the dead, the youngest was a 32-year-old woman who suffered from co-morbid conditions, including systemic hypertension and bronchial asthma. The Cuddalore resident was admitted to and died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, the bulletin said.

Besides her, three of the other victims were also admitted to the same hospital with Covid-19, the bulletin said. One died at a private hospital here while a man breathed his last in Kanyakumari Medical College Hospital, the bulletin said.

Four of the six dead were women while the two were men, aged 50 and 65 years. Chennai topped the COVID-19 chart with 4,371 overall cases, followed by Thiruvallur (440) and Cuddalore (395) districts, according to the bulletin.

Nearly 20 out of the 37 districts, including Cuddalore, did not report fresh cases on Monday. Till now 2,54,899 samples have been taken and sent for testing.

COVID-19 testing was being done in 37 government and 16 private labs all over Tamil Nadu, it said. As cases continue to increase, the government urged the people to adhere to health and travel advisories issued by it.

"Public should follow cough etiquette by covering the face using handkerchief/towel while sneezing/coughing. Do frequent hand washing with soap and water," it said.