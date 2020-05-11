326 passengers from London shifted to six quarantine facilities: Karnataka minister

A total of 326 passengers, who arrived in Bengaluru from London on Monday, have been shifted to six different quarantine facilities, Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. The minister said in a tweet that 326 passengers who arrived in Bengaluru from London were asymptomatic and have been shifted to six different quarantine facilities in 13 buses.

"All of them will be tested twice during 14-day quarantine period and swab collection will be done at their place of stay," he said. The passengers returned via a special Air India flight on the fifth day of 'Vande Bharat Mission'.

Nearly 15,000 stranded Indians are slated to return on special Air India flights from 12 countries as part of the mission. (ANI)